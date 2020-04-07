Photo Credit: Pixabay

During the holiday of Pesach, we celebrate the concept of freedom. We were enslaved and oppressed by Pharoh. G-d took us out of Egypt….to give us the Torah..laws to live by and serve Him. How is our slavery to Pharoh different than our service to G-d? How does living by the rules and strictures of the Torah truly give us our freedom?

Listen to Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to gain deeper insights into the Pesach holiday and learn how to truly be free.

