Having a relationship with G-d is so important. Yet, since we don’t hear G-d, or see G-d, how can we cultivate a real sense of connection to our creator? As it turns out, we can hear and see G-d and even feel G-d, but doing so requires our developing our senses to G-ds frequency. How? Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn how to Make G-d Real in Such Unreal Times.

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com