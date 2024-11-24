Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

* Over 200 rockets and missiles are launched into Israeli cities by the Hezbollah, wounding at least 8 people and causing fires and destroying cars & buildings. These hits that included the center of the country. Why the escalation?

*Also, Daniel calls in from Israel’s northern coastal town of Nahariya and talks about being under constant rocket fire, and what he does to try to get safe, because he doesn’t have a bomb shelter near by.

Advertisement





*Then, Tamar speaks with Moriel Bareli about his new book called: ‘When a Jew and a Muslim Talk’. Moriel taught himself Arabic, and went undercover speaking to Arabs to find out what they thought about Jews and Israel, but don’t always say publicly. Their true beliefs and opinions will astound you! Words to describe his book?

‘Authentic’, ‘without filters’, ‘unthinkable to accept!’ – YES! these are just some of the descriptions on his book!

You can visit his website at: www.moriel-bareli.co.il/en

Share this article on WhatsApp: