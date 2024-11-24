Photo Credit: Courtesy

The United Arab Emirates’ Interior Ministry announced Sunday evening that the suspected murderers of Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to the country, Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, were arrested.

Ministry of Interior: UAE strongly rejects any threat to societal security as Emirati authorities arrest perpetrators in Moldovan citizen's murder in record time#WamNews pic.twitter.com/cfuxSJEd4F — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) November 24, 2024

Details about the identities of the suspected killers have not yet been released.

“UAE authorities arrested in record time the three perpetrators involved in the Moldovan citizen’s murder,” the announcement said.

“MOI affirms its full readiness to take strictest deterrent measures to ensure protection of coexistence & social harmony,” the announcement continued.

“All details of the incident will be announced after completion of the investigations. All security agencies are working around the clock to safeguard the stability of the community.”

Rabbi Kogan, a dual Israeli-UAE citizen who served in the IDF Givati Brigade, entered the country with his Moldavan passport, which may be the reason he is referred to solely as a Moldovan citizen.

The rabbi, who managed a kosher supermarket and served as an aide to UAE Chief Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Duchman, went missing last Thursday; his vehicle was found at a site about 90 minutes’ drive from Dubai. The rabbi’s body was located early Sunday morning. It’s not clear where he was found.

It’s also not clear why there is no mention of Kogan’s role as a rabbi in the country, nor any mention of the key role played by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency in locating the rabbi’s body and tracking down his murderers.

“The United Arab Emirates will take a heavy hand against anyone who permits himself to harm the security of our society,” the UAE Interior Ministry said.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced earlier in the day that the body of the 28-year-old rabbi had been located, four days after he was reported missing.

Israel’s National Security Council reiterated its recommendation to avoid any non-essential travel to the country following the murder, which has been deemed a terrorist attack.

“On November 21, terrorists murdered an Israeli citizen in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and there is still concern that Israelis and Jews in the area are still under threat,” the NSC said in its alert.

The National Security Council (NSC) emphasizes on Sunday that a Level 3 travel alert (moderate threat level) has been issued for the UAE.

Those who are already in the country have been advised to take the following precautions:

1. Avoid businesses, places of entertainment and gathering identified with the Israeli and Jewish population;

2. Remain extra alert in public places (including restaurants, hotels, etc.);

3. Conceal anything that could identify you as Israeli;

4. Be cooperative with local security forces, follow their instructions, and immediately report if you have been exposed to hostile activity.

5. Avoid posting travel details and photos on social media, before and during the visit, including in groups focused on overseas travel. As a general rule, we recommend making your social media profiles private and avoid sharing.

6. We recommend that those in the country move around as little as possible and remain in secured locations.

For additional precautions, click here.

