Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

*Israeli Whistleblower Dr. Gal Luft’s video goes viral regarding the Biden Family

( see video here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-9a5L_MyKM )

*US Independence Day

Advertisement





*BRICS report status

*US Encirclement Policies

*Have Europe’s thieves finally begun to return stolen loot?

*Will the US ‘normal’ election cycle occur?

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec