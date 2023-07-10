Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Darren Bark, CEO of the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, who only recently was considered one of Australia’s Jewish community’s youngest and most accomplished leaders, on Monday resigned from his post effective immediately.

Jewish Board President David Ossip told the Australian Jewish News that Bark “successfully advocated for landmark legislation banning Nazi symbols in New South Wales, secured funding commitments for communal organizations, and served as an inaugural member of the New South Wales Religious Communities Advisory Council.”

Advertisement





So, what happened? Last Monday night, The Australian reported, citing a “major upheaval” at the Jewish organization, that CEO Darren Bark “has been put on unexpected leave,” and was “very unlikely to be returning.” The Australian also noted that although “Bark’s employment hasn’t been formally terminated,” it appeared that “lawyers are involved and that’s never a great sign.”

According to the Jewish Australian, Bark was instrumental in obtaining funding commitments for faith communities from left- and right-leaning political groups, including $15 million from Labor. He was also involved in funding the Sydney Jewish Museum to the tune of $5 million.

But as of Monday, a cloak of silence surrounds the decision to let the CEO go, as President Ossip put it in an sms to J-Wire: “As The Australian article notes, Darren is currently on leave. There is nothing further to add.”