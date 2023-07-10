<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-Gg-RvOwN8Q?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Sarah Karmely is a world-renown educator, counselor, and author. Her expertise is in the field of family purity, relationships, love and marriage. She emphasizes traditional Jewish marriage and family ideals. Sarah answers some really tough questions about marriage in this interview. She talks about what to do if you are married to a controlling person. She also addresses the issue of mismatched sex drives. Overall, Sarah emphasizes that shalom bayis (peace in the home) brings all the blessings–money, health and happiness. She talks about treating your husband with respect, what that looks like, and how to achieve it.

To contact Sarah Karmely directly, email her at: sarahkarmely@aol.com