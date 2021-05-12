Here is: An assessment of the twisted, contortionist maneuvres of our politicians in their quest to get a comfortable ministerial chair.
Also: An Assessment from afar of the first 100 days of the Biden Administration.
Hear: What seems to be the swan song of President Rivlin who is due to step down in June.
Plus: A celebration of Jerusalem Day.
And: Walter’s view of the kind of government needed to achieve stability and safety for Israel.
The latest: About the false pretences of UNWRA
