Photo Credit: Pixabay

Topics discussed on this show:

Arabs set fire to Joseph’s Tomb

Historic holy site damaged again as rioters enter site and set multiple fires. Samaria Council Chief: Restore IDF presence at holy site. – A7 news.

Advertisement



Gold vs Bitcoin; and what about killer inflation?

The LEFT’S Economic Disaster with Biden at the helm:

The policies of the Bidenites are in the process of unleashing an economic and political crisis of unprecedented proportions!

with Guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec