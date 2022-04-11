Topics discussed on this show:
Arabs set fire to Joseph’s Tomb
Historic holy site damaged again as rioters enter site and set multiple fires. Samaria Council Chief: Restore IDF presence at holy site. – A7 news.
Gold vs Bitcoin; and what about killer inflation?
The LEFT’S Economic Disaster with Biden at the helm:
The policies of the Bidenites are in the process of unleashing an economic and political crisis of unprecedented proportions!
with Guest:
Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
tinyurl.com/y6g85sec