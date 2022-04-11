Rebbetzin Chaya Reich is a renown kallah teacher who gives us effective and practical strategies to turn our husband into our soulmate. She gives marriage and physical intimacy workshops to women (and her husband offers a series of these workshops for men) , in which she talks about the link between emotional intimacy and physical intimacy, and how to enhance both. To sign up for Rebbetzin Chaya’s workshops, email her at chaya@cozyrosybooks.com. If you have questions about intimacy and/or your physical relationship with your husband, and would like to speak with a knowledgeable rebbetzin or kallah teacher anonymously (you don’t have to give your name or any identifying information about who you are), please call the Ani Le Dodi Helpline at 646-746-4343.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleEconomic Disaster Could Be Coming – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]
Next articleIs an Israeli Flag an Act of Provocation on Nation’s Campus’?
Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...