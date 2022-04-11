Rebbetzin Chaya Reich is a renown kallah teacher who gives us effective and practical strategies to turn our husband into our soulmate. She gives marriage and physical intimacy workshops to women (and her husband offers a series of these workshops for men) , in which she talks about the link between emotional intimacy and physical intimacy, and how to enhance both. To sign up for Rebbetzin Chaya’s workshops, email her at chaya@cozyrosybooks.com. If you have questions about intimacy and/or your physical relationship with your husband, and would like to speak with a knowledgeable rebbetzin or kallah teacher anonymously (you don’t have to give your name or any identifying information about who you are), please call the Ani Le Dodi Helpline at 646-746-4343.
Rebbetzin Chaya Reich–Turn Your Husband Into Your Soulmate
