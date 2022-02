Photo Credit: Pixabay

‘Why didn’t you leave????’

Tamar speaks with a young wife and mother named Frumi, who chose to stay in Kyiv even though they may be facing gunfire, bombings and a Russian invasion.

Also, what might be behind the Russian attack on the Ukraine, and where does the West fall into this blame?

Tamar speaks with Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

