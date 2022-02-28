Photo Credit: Dynamite Nobel Defense
The Panzerfaust 3 (Pzf 3) anti-tank hand weapon for dismounted forces, produced by Dynamit Nobel Defense, a subsidiary of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Israeli anti-tank weapons systems manufactured in Germany at a factory owned by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems are heading to Ukraine, according to a report by the Hebrew-language Calcalist news outlet.

The 1,000 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank rocket launcher systems were being delivered to Ukraine by Germany and the Netherlands.

Advertisement

In approving the move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine “marks a turning point,” adding that it was Germany’s “duty” to do its best to support Ukraine in defending itself against “Putin’s invading army.”

No Israeli approval was required for the transfer because Germany had financed development of the system before Rafael acquired the Dynamite Nobel AG plant, located in Burbach, north of Frankfurt.

Rafael purchased the plant in 2004. The Germany Army inked a contract in February 2021 with Rafael subsidiary Dynamite Nobel Defense for the production and delivery of 3,000 rockets for the Panzerfaust 3-IT anti-tank weapon.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleConfirmed: Israeli Killed by Ukrainian Soldiers Near Kiev
Next articleInterview from the Ukraine & the NWO – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...