Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie opens the show by discussing memories and how those of her children will differ from hers; Welcome guest Yoseph Packer, aliyah 2006 from S. Florida at the age of 32, single, taking time off from his law firm where he worked as an international attorney. He met a “righteous gentile” at his office who opened his eyes to certain Jewish values. Wanting to learn more, Yoseph took a year off from the firm, and never went back! Today he learns at Machon Meir Yeshiva and is part of an Israeli band, where he goes by the name Y. Shofario www.youtube.com/c/YShofario