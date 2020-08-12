Photo Credit: Laura Loomer

Battling lies, deceit, cancel-culture, and protecting your rights, Laura Loomer just needs a cape to complete a Super-Hero status. She fights to save your constitutional rights, and she won’t be silenced, even though she has already been banned from the social media, and was even cut off from her bank account, but that has not stopped her. Today, she is running for Congress and even has the endorsements of Roger Stone, veteran political consultant and former advisor to President Donald Trump, and Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Laura Loomer is outspoken, fearless, and has what we Israelis like to call CHUTZPAH. She is what the world needs today. Listen to this exclusive interview with her as she talks about Left-Wing censorship, death threats, and harassment. Check out her website at: lauraloomerforcongress.com/

and see her in action: www.youtube.com/watch?time_contin…&feature=emb_logo