If you thought 2020 was a ‘bad’ year, get ready for 2021. The question we ask with all that is happening re: The Coronavirus, the Left’s rise in America, the de-funding of police and the re-imagining of society, is it all unravelling? Plus, politics in Israel’s Knesset & new elections AND…. Shifra Hoffman talks about the LONG AWAITED arrival of Jonathan Pollard, and his phone call to her when he was freed!

-with guests:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org

and www.Shuva.net