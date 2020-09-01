Photo Credit: Ita Arbit photo. Design by Shifra Penkower.

The whole world seems to be topsy-turvy. TV shows promote their own progressive characters, and Hollywood seems to only tow the ‘politically correct’ lines. Finally, a modern historically factual show production comes out from a grass roots women’s group that shows real raw stories of the Jewish People.

Also, an examination of both the Democratic and Republican conventions that took place in the USA, and uncomfortable questions for antisemites. Why do they think it is ok for people to be rich, unless they are Jews?

-with guests:

Sharon Katz, co-author of a new musical production on the Soviet Jewry struggle, WHISPER FREEDOM, and the co-author and composer of the new film coming out in three weeks of the stage production – HIDDEN, The Secret Jews of Spain. tinyurl.com/yy6cur5v

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org

and www.Shuva.net