The first Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Tuesday between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in the fields of banking and finance. This while Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that the UAE has betrayed the Islamic world, the Arab states, the regional countries, and Palestine, by letting the Zionist regime into the region.

The Deputy Director General of Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office, Ronen Peretz, and the Governor of the UAE Bank, Abdul Hamid Said, signed the agreement document, according to which a joint committee will be established to promote cooperation in the field of finance and investment.

The two sides will discuss later, among other things, lowering financial barriers to investments between the countries, promoting joint investments in the capital markets, promoting cooperation in banking services and payment regulation.

All of the above will be carried out in keeping with international standards, including in the area of combating money laundering and the financing of terrorist activities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the signing of the first agreement between the countries, saying: “These understandings will help us promote mutual investment and extensive collaborations. We will soon announce further agreements in the fields of aviation, tourism, trade and more.”

The head of policy planning at the Emirates’ Foreign Ministry, Jamal al-Musharakh, on Tuesday told Israeli journalists that there is an American promise that Israeli annexation of disputed territories in Judea and Samaria would not progress.

Then, referring to the emirates’ desired F-35 deal, al-Musharakh said: “This is a legitimate request from the UAE – and it’s not new. This topic will be saved for technical conversations,” and added: “The last few days have shown the potential for cooperation.”

An American source told reporters accompanying the tour that an F-35 deal was not on the agenda, but did not rule out the possibility that it would come up. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said that the normalization between Israel and the Emirates would have “a significant part in everything related to the issue of security.”

As to the old Ayatollah Khamenei, he predicted that the act of treason by Abu Dhabi will not last long, but the disgrace will stay with them forever.

“The UAE rulers opened the door to the region to the Zionists, and they have ignored and normalized the question of Palestine, which is a question about the usurpation of a country. This stigma will remain on them,” he said.

“The nation of Palestine is under various, severe pressures. Then, the UAE cooperates with the Israelis and the filthy US agents – such as the Zionist in Trump’s family – against the interests of the world of Islam and commits the greatest atrocity against it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, and expressed his hope that the Emiratis will wake up soon and repent from what they have done.

It is the month of Elul, after all.