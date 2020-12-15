Photo Credit: Pixabay

A coronavirus victim talks about his personal views of the upcoming coronavirus vaccine. Also, American elections – is it over for Trump? And what’s this talk about cessation to form a new union? Plus: Are there aliens that are talking to America & Israel? According to a Jerusalem Post article and other media coverage, A former Israeli space security chief says that aliens exist, but that humanity is not ready

“This “Galactic Federation” has supposedly been in contact with Israel and the US for years, but are keeping themselves a secret to prevent hysteria until humanity is ready. See article here: Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready

Also, how does the idea of ‘aliens’ sinc with Biblical teachings? Hear what this rabbi & scientist has to say about it!

-with guests:

Alan Silver from A. Silver News on social media

and

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec