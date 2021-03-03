Photo Credit: Pixabay

Many Israelis are thrilled that vaccinations are available to help protect against the coronavirus. Many, maybe MOST citizens believe their government has their best interests at heart, but with the lockdowns, loss of jobs, and the taking away of people’s rights and freedoms, many are starting to ask when will this all be OVER already? What ARE your rights? Can people enter stores and public places without a green passport? What should people do if they are stopped from entering a public place, or fired from their job for not getting vaccinated? Tamar Yonah speaks with Tamir Turgal, a Human Rights advocate, specializing in Medical rights. He tells you how to protect your personal privacy rights, how to react if you are prevented from entering a place of business without a green passport, and more. Follow him on facebook and visit his page at: tinyurl.com/yyvrsufn