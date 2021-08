Photo Credit: Pixabay

There is a very famous Torah teaching from Rebbe Nachman of Breslov in his Magnum Opus called Likutei Moharan that is always studied during the month of Elul. This is the month of preparation leading to the holy days of Rosh HaShana and Yom Kippur. A time when we prepare ourselves spiritually through introspection and repentance. Learn what it means to run from honor in order to receive true honor during this holy time of the year..