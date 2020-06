Photo Credit: Pixabay

Rabbi Yitzchak and William discuss concepts discussed by the sages of Judaism about the process of redemption and the footprints or footsteps of Messiah. In this turbulent world it is easy to lose focus. To simply be distracted by the numerous voices and the barking of dogs. However, everything has to play out in a certain way. The question is whether or not there is something we can do about it? Listen in to learn more.