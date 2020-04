Photo Credit: Pixabay

With Pesach just a day away and a worldwide Pandemic looming over us, is there a price to be paid for our freedom? In this season of redemption, Rabbi Yitzchak and William discuss some distinctions between the good eye and the evil eye as it relates to our outlook and perspective. We also discuss the actions of the righteous like Yotam in 2 Kings 15 and the courage of the Hebrews in following the commandments given them in taking a lamb, a symbol of one of the Egyptian’s deities.