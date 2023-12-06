Photo Credit: pixabay

Jerusalem: The centre of the world

The: Fighting has resumed and we pray for success.

The result: Of a Cost Benefit: analysis is hard to accept, but it demands the resumption of military action against Hamas, with the aim to free the hostages., despite pressure from the affected families. The terrorist infrastructure in Gaza must be defeated first.

Another: Pause would further erode any strategic advantage that we gained and more than 60 of our brave soldiers would have fallen in vain for a twisted sense of ethics.

This: War united the country, and we stand as one.

