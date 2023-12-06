Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office

Israel’s Ministry of Defense announced the arrival Wednesday of the 200th cargo plane carrying military equipment for the Israel Defense Forces.

It’s not clear where they delivery originated, and the Ministry of Defense declined to comment when asked by JewishPress.com. Some of the past deliveries have been sent by the United States; as of October 20, the US had already sent 45 cargo planes filled with military equipment for the Israeli army.

The delivery marks the culmination of a joint effort led by the Ministry of Defense’s US Procurement Mission, in collaboration with the IMOD Directorate of Production and Procurement, the IDF Planning Division, and the IDF Technology and Logistics Division.

More than 10,000 tons of military equipment have been delivered to Israel since the beginning of the war, including armored vehicles, armaments, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, ammunition, and more.

“The Israel Ministry of Defense and IDF are supporting the State of Israel’s ongoing operational activities and are working to ensure optimal operational capabilities in pursuit of the IDF’s objectives,” the ministry said.