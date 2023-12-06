Photo Credit: Pixabay

As the Jewish world gets set to celebrate Hanukkah with heavy hearts this year, The Jewish Agency for Israel has produced a special kit for use each night titled ‘In Their Light’ to honor heroes of October 7.

To download the kit, click here.

“In Their Light” spotlights eight inspiring stories of courage and heroism shown by men and women during the early events of October 7 in the face of Hamas terrorism. Sometimes their acts of bravery saw them being injured or losing their lives.

The Jewish Agency’s Fund for Victims of Terror has been supporting these and thousands of other bereaved families and families of the injured since that Shabbat Simchat Torah morning.

Each night during the eight nights of Hanukkah, The Jewish Agency asks individuals around the world to choose one of these heroes’ stories to light up our world by dedicating the night’s candle lighting to that person.

The kit contains eight stories of courage as well as two empty cards so people can add their own heroes.

Stories of bravery are not limited to the local community, nor to Jews, and everyone is invited to choose their own heroes to include.

After lighting the candles and sharing the story of the chosen hero, individuals are asked to share their photos by gathering around the menorah, holding up the card with the hero’s story, and tagging the organization on social networks using the hashtag #InTheirLight.

Thousands of Jewish Agency emissaries from Israel who are stationed around the world are distributing these heroes’ stories to their communities.

In North America, hundreds of emissaries will distribute the stories along with over 3,000 packs of candles that were ordered from a factory in Sderot, which suffered extensive attacks on October 7 and has since been evacuated.