Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

All kind of folks wish to shrink and destroy Israel – but we won’t let them! Yishai Fleisher comments on the Pope‘s latest pronouncements, Queen Rania rants on CNN, and Nir Barkat on Joe Scarborough. Then, Ben Bresky on the life and times of Mordechai Manuel Noah, a Jewish-American who attempted to to establish a Jewish City of Refuge in New York State. And Table Torah on birth and rebirth!