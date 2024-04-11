<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9toOEfQhDmo?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Miriam Yerushalmi gives a powerful interview about Cognitive Behavioral Torah Therapy, which is an innovative technique that helps people change their destructive thought patterns that have a negative influence on behavior and emotions. This type of therapy has helped people overcome anxiety and depression. Rebbetzin Miriam talks about the four elements that we are made of: water, fire, air, and earth, and how they effect us. She talks about the proper way to eat and the way that food affects our neshama (soul). She also discusses how discusses the following essential things that all people need to stay healthy: strengthen spirituality, strengthen brain function, and pay attention to what and how much we eat. For more information on Rebbetzin Miriam, her books and Cognitive Behavioral Torah Therapy, please visit:

https://yournewheights.com/

Contact: [email protected]