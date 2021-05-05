Photo Credit: IDF

Two female IDF soldiers guarding the southern border with a sense of humor and two Egyptian soldiers on the other side of Israel’s security fence waved to each other and then began to dance in unison, each to their own music. Take a look.

חיילות צהל רוקדות בגבול המיצרי עם חיילים מצרים. באדיבות סיירת 1. pic.twitter.com/0ckl7KNovv — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) May 4, 2021

Advertisement



Clearly, things are super quiet along the border with Egypt, but why shouldn’t they be? The two countries have had a peace treaty in effect since March 26, 1979, and since that time, Israel has signed peace accords with five other Arab nations.