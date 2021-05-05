Photo Credit: IDF
IDF and Egyptian soldiers dance together at common border, each on their own side.

Two female IDF soldiers guarding the southern border with a sense of humor and two Egyptian soldiers on the other side of Israel’s security fence waved to each other and then began to dance in unison, each to their own music. Take a look.

Advertisement

Clearly, things are super quiet along the border with Egypt, but why shouldn’t they be? The two countries have had a peace treaty in effect since March 26, 1979, and since that time, Israel has signed peace accords with five other Arab nations.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleRivlin Awards Lapid Mandate to Form Next Israeli Government
Next articleLetters To The Editor
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...