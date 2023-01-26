<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2LFlVFHrZ6g?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Israel — America’s closest democratic ally — is wrestling with a tyrannical Supreme Court.

On this special edition of “LevinTV,” Mark introduces us to Professor Eugene Kontorovich of George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School. In this exclusive interview, Professor Kontorovich breaks down the problems Israel’s courts are causing and advocates for an overhaul of the entire judicial system. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Mark has been saying virtually the same thing about the United States judicial system.