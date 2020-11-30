<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/12KJa4a0d64?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Alan Dershowitz and Prager University discuss Israel’s legitimate right to exist under international law.

Transcript:

Of all the countries that have come into existence in the last century, no country’s birth certificate is more legitimate than that of Israel.

One reason is that many of the men who founded the country — Theodore Herzl, Ze’ev Jabotinosky, David Ben Gurion, Menecham Begin, and Yitchak Shamir — were either lawyers or had legal training. They were obsessed with “making it legal.”

Unlike almost every other country, lawyers, not generals, were the midwives of Israel’s birth — or more accurately re-birth, since it had existed as an independent country twice before in history.

Step by legal step Israel moved legally toward nationhood — from the Balfour Declaration in 1917, to the San Remo Agreement in 1920, the League of Nations Resolution in 1922, to the Anglo-American Convention on Palestine in 1924, to the partition of land ordained by the United Nations in 1947 into a nation-state for the Jewish people and an Arab state.

Yet, immediately upon its lawful establishment in 1948 as the nation-state of the Jewish people, Israel was illegally attacked by all the surrounding Arab states as well as by elements of the local Arab population. In defending its right to exist during that war, Israel lost one percent of its population, including many civilians and Holocaust survivors. It also lost some of the land assigned to it by the United Nations. It captured other land from the aggressors that was originally assigned to the Arab state. The end result of that war against Israel was an armistice line that prevailed until 1967, when Israel was once again attacked by Jordan during Israel’s war with Egypt and Syria.

Between 1948 and 1967, despite the armistice, Arab terrorists continued to infiltrate Israeli borders and to injure and kill Israeli citizens. This was part of an official policy by the surrounding governments and by leaders of local Palestinian groups. All of it was in violation, obvious violation of International law.

Following the establishment of Israel a transfer of populations occurred. Several hundred thousand Arabs who fled from Israel during the War of Independence were not allowed to return. Some had chosen to leave, assured by their Arab leaders that the fledging country would not last a week. Others were forced to leave. At that time, approximately the same number of Jews were forced to leave Arab countries — another violation of International law — where they had lived for thousands of years. The difference was that Arab countries kept the Arabs who left Israel in refugee camps, where many of them still live more than half a century after leaving Israel. And Israel, on the other hand, fully integrated all the Jewish refugees from Arab countries into Israeli society, where many of their descendants now serve in the highest positions of Israeli life.

Israel’s establishment as the nation-state of the Jewish people by entirely lawful means is quite remarkable for several reasons. First, there is no country in the world that is as surrounded by hostile enemies as is Israel. It’s been that way since 1948. Yet Israel sought the way of the pen rather than of the sword. It has needed the sword to survive. But its preference has always been for the pen, that is, for peaceful negotiations. Its peace treaty with Egypt in 1978, its peaceful abandonment of Gaza in 2005, and its many attempts to reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians are examples…