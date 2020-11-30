Photo Credit: Ted Eytan via Flickr

Hundreds of Israel-loving businessmen from 47 countries including the US, Europe, UAE, Bahrain, China, and India, will seek business opportunities and attend a digital conference on “Prospering in the New Normal” (”New Normal” meaning both post-COVID-19 and Post GCC Peace Accords) held by ARISE, in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the International Christian Chamber of Commerce, Israel Federation of Bi-National Chambers of Commerce, Israel High-tech Association, and Israel-GCC Chamber of Commerce. The conference will take place this year digitally on December 7, 2020.

ARISE was founded three years ago to connect businesspeople from around the world to the Israeli marketplace (the majority of whom are Evangelical Christians). It hosts an annual business matchmaking summit, presenting cutting edge Israeli innovation for good, tackling some of the greatest crises facing humanity.

So far, 1,338 businesspeople from 47 nations have participated in ARISE B2B events, creating an aggregate $53 million in immediate transactions and an estimated $400 million in economic impact over the next 10 years.

The B2B platform of the summit allows participants to enjoy the great main stage presentations, as well as go through the profiles of other participants, finding relevant matches and inviting them to immediate chats and face to face video meetings. The platform also offers businesses an option to register as an “Exhibitor,” endowing their business with a more robust profile (including promotional video content) and higher visibility to other participants.

