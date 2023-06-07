Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Garzo

Lebanese citizens, some of them Hezbollah terrorists dressed as civilians, attempted to block an IDF bulldozer working at the Shebaa Farms on the Israeli side of the border, from doing its job on Wednesday. The Lebanese men were on the Israeli side of the border.

One of the Lebanese men decided to stand in front of the bulldozer to block it. Very Rachel Corrie of him. But the IDF driver wasn’t going to let that stop him. Eventually, the Hezbollah supporter’s compatriots and the UN Observers had to dig him out.

לבנוני שניסה לחסום דחפור צה”ל בגבול לבנון pic.twitter.com/F1l0bnjnio — בז news (@1717Bazz) June 7, 2023

Perhaps they all went to an IHOP after the excitement.