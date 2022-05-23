Photo Credit: Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israeli American artist and author Noa Tishby.

Between 1990 to 2020, 2658 journalists have been killed in war zones around the world. Of those – only one was killed in Israel, in 2022.

Noa Tishby talks about the double-standard surrounding the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Can you name the other 2657 killed journalists?

