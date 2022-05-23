Photo Credit: Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Between 1990 to 2020, 2658 journalists have been killed in war zones around the world. Of those – only one was killed in Israel, in 2022.

Noa Tishby talks about the double-standard surrounding the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Can you name the other 2657 killed journalists?

It’s been a week since the horrific death of Shireen Abu Akleh. It was NOT an execution or a targeted assassination. Sadly journalist are killed around the world every week, without the same global reaction. This is the antisemitic double standard. Rest In Peace Shireen pic.twitter.com/ngAXjjZJKH — (((noa tishby))) (@noatishby) May 18, 2022

