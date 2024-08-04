Photo Credit: Mohammed Othman/Flash90

Ismail al-Ghoul, 27, was a PA Arab reporter for the Qatari state-owned Al Jazeera network, who was eliminated by an IDF airstrike on July 31, 2024. The Al Jazeera news network dismissed as “baseless allegations” Israel’s claim that one of its journalists killed in an airstrike this week was a Hamas operative.

But then, last Saturday, the IDF released a 2021 document found in a Hamas computer showing him to be registered as a fighter for the terrorist group since January 7, 2014.

On July 31, 2024, Al-Ghoul and Al Jazeera cameraman Rami Al Refee were eliminated by an IDF airstrike outside the family home of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF and Sin Bet issued this joint announcement:

The IDF and Sin Bet eliminated a Nukhba terrorist who participated in the October 7th Massacre and was responsible for the recording and publication of attacks against IDF troops In a joint IDF and Sin Bet operation, the IAF struck and eliminated Ismail al-Ghoul, a Hamas Military Wing operative and Nukhba terrorist who participated in the October 7th Massacre. As part of his role in the military wing, Al-Ghoul instructed other operatives on how to record operations and was actively involved in recording and publicizing attacks against IDF troops. His activities in the field were a vital part of Hamas’ military activity. The IDF and Sin Bet are operating in order to eliminate terrorists who participated in the October 7th Massacre and will continue to do so.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent Anas al-Sharif reported from the hospital where the bodies of his two colleagues were taken, saying, “Al-Ghoul was sharing the suffering of the displaced Palestinians and the suffering of the wounded, and the massacres committed by the Israelis against the innocent people in Gaza.”

“When the wicked perish there are shouts of joy” (Proverbs 11:10).

