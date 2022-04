Photo Credit: Shalev Shalom/TPS

People re-enact the special Passover Sacrifice near the Dung Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 11, 2022.

Advertisement



Passover is the only one of the three annual festivals – along with Sukkot and Shavuot – to have its own sacrifice in addition to the holiday sacrifice, which was performed by the Israelites for the first time just before they left Egypt.

Videography by Shalev Shalom/TPS.