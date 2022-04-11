Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

The family of the Palestinian Authority terrorist who murdered five people two weeks ago in a terrorist attack on Bnei Brak has been notified their home is going to be demolished.

Soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces mapped out the family home of 27-year-old Dia’a Hamarsheh one day after he opened fire near Hashnayim Street in the hareidi religious city.

On Sunday (April 10) the IDF formally issued a demolition order for Hamarsheh’s home in the Palestinian Authority village of Ya’abad.

The terrorist’s family can appeal the demolition order in the Israeli High Court of Justice.

In addition to four civilians, Israel Police Sergeant-Major Amir Khoury of Nof HaGalil succumbed to his critical wounds shortly after the attack. The Israeli Christian Arab police officer managed to neutralize the terrorist before collapsing.

Bnei Brak to Name Street After Israeli-Christian Cop Killed Defending It

The Bnei Brak city council this week voted to commemorate Khoury, a member of the Dan Motorcycle Police Unit – the first time in history a non-Jew has been so honored in the city.

Diaspora Minister Blames Terror on Hunger

Shortly after the attack, Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai urged the Israeli government to aid Palestinian Authority citizens alongside security operations to end the wave of terror that has claimed the lives of 14 people within the past month.

“Hungry people are turning to terrorism,” Shai claimed. “Without food and water, they will disrupt our lives.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pointed out that “every few years, the State of Israel faces a wave of terrorism.”

Hungry Jews Don’t Attack People

According to a December 2021 survey by the Israeli “Latet” aid organization, more than 2.5 million Israelis – 29.3 percent of households — are currently living at or below the poverty line, including 1.1 million children.

A total of 932,000 Israeli households are living in a state of economic distress, and 23.6 percent of all Israeli households are living just above the poverty line, but facing deep hardship, with 651,900 Israeli households lacking basics such as housing, education, healthcare and food.

Nearly every deadly terror attack carried out against Israeli civilians is carried out by Arabs from the Palestinian Authority and/or Gaza, with recent exceptions including killers from the Israeli Arab sector.

Jewish Israelis have killed no Palestinian Authority Arabs over the same period, hungry or no.