Let’s agree that empathy is the opposite of sociopathy.

ההפגנה נגד מגוריו של השר וסרלאוף בכיכר המדינה: אחד השכנים ירד אל המפגינים והתחנן שיהיו בשקט כי התינוק שלו מנסה לישון.

המפגינים בתגובה שרו לו: “אנחנו לא נהיה איראן”. pic.twitter.com/Tim7tKVxy4 — שילה פריד (@shilofreid) August 29, 2023

With that in mind, there was a demonstration Tuesday night in front of the home of Oztma Yehudit minister Itzhak Wasserlauf on Kikar Hamedina in Tel Aviv. They were there for hours, according to reports, yelling and banging their drums and blowing their zambooras.

One of the neighbors, a Brit, judging by his accent, went down to the demonstrators and begged them to be quiet because his baby was trying to sleep.

They chanted in response: “We will not be Iran.”

What could the man do? Scuffle? Didn’t I tell you he was a Brit?

He started crying.