Photo Credit: Israel Defense Forces / Twitter screenshot
IAF fighter pilots spot two children near an intended target in Gaza, and call off the strike on May 10, 2023

A drama developed during one of the Israel Air Force bombing runs on Wednesday as part of Operation Shield and Arrow, when an Israel Air Force fighter pilot spotted children near the target. The IAF’s 200th Squadron swiftly canceled the intended strike, aimed at a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist position.

Watch.

“There’s a child here outside, 40 meters,” the pilot is heard saying. “Two of them. Hold fire. Hold fire.

“They’re getting closer. Hold fire!” the pilot says.

“We’re holding fire. Red light,” a second pilot responds.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

