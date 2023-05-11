Photo Credit: Israel Defense Forces / Twitter screenshot

A drama developed during one of the Israel Air Force bombing runs on Wednesday as part of Operation Shield and Arrow, when an Israel Air Force fighter pilot spotted children near the target. The IAF’s 200th Squadron swiftly canceled the intended strike, aimed at a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist position.

Watch: The moment an IAF pilot cancels a strike against Islamic Jihad terrorists because of the presence of children near the target. pic.twitter.com/geCzHjxWEU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2023

“There’s a child here outside, 40 meters,” the pilot is heard saying. “Two of them. Hold fire. Hold fire.

“They’re getting closer. Hold fire!” the pilot says.

“We’re holding fire. Red light,” a second pilot responds.