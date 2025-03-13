Photo Credit: Israel Air Force

The Israeli Air Force attacked the Damascus headquarters of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization on Thursday (March 13).

The IDF said the intelligence-based strike was aimed at a “terrorist command center” belonging to the Iranian proxy, a close ally of Hamas in Gaza.

Multiple casualties were reported.

“The command center was used to plan and direct terrorist activities by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad against the State of Israel,” the IDF said in a statement. “The IDF will not allow terrorist organizations to entrench themselves in Syrian territory and operate against the State of Israel, and will respond forcefully to any such entrenchment,” a military spokesperson emphasized.

“The IDF will continue to act against Palestinian terrorist organizations wherever necessary and will continue to operate to protect the citizens of the State of Israel.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the attack on Damascus.

“Wherever terrorist activity is organized against Israel, the leader of extremist Islam, [Abu Ahmed] al-Julani, will find air force planes circling above it and attacking terrorist targets,” Katz said.

“Islamic terrorism against Israel will have no immunity, neither in Damascus nor anywhere else. We will not allow Syria to become a threat to the State of Israel,” the defense minister underscored.

