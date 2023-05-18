Photo Credit: Prager U

Yoseph Haddad a pro-Israel Arab-Israel debated a self-identified “Palestinian” student in the University of California San Diego.

A short clip from a confrontation with a Palestinian student at the University of California San Diego… you just have to see! pic.twitter.com/uvLrkggLUk — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) May 17, 2023

Advertisement





The student identified himself as “Palestinian” so Haddad asked him to name the “Palestinian” president in 1948. Not having an answer (since the answer is: there never was one), the student told Haddad to go to Google to look it up.

Haddad then asked the student to define the meaning of the word Palestine. Haddad pointed out that the student calls himself a “Palestinian” but he doesn’t even know what the word means or where it came from!