Photo Credit: Dov Dafnay, KKL-JNF

KKL-JNF released these photos offering a glimpse of life in Jerusalem in the 1970s, only a few years after the Six-Day War, in honor of Jerusalem Liberation Day.

The images include prominent buildings and monuments in the city and construction projects.

Efrat Sinai, director of archives at KKL-JNF, said: “The reunification of Jerusalem is an important Israeli national occasion. Jerusalem Day is celebrated with a colorful parade in the heart of the city, with thousands of participants, with flags and drums. From its early days, more than 120 years ago, KKL-JNF has been documenting the establishment of the state of Israel, its holidays, and celebrations. We are happy to share these joyful photos of Jerusalem Day from the 1970s.”