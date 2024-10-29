Photo Credit: Emil Aladjem / Israel Antiquities Authority

In a significant discovery that sheds light on the early stages of urbanization in the region, Israeli archaeologists have unearthed a 5,000-year-old settlement at Hurvat Husham, located near Beit Shemesh. Excavations led by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) uncovered what is believed to be a well-organized community from the Early Bronze Age, a period marking the rise of complex societies in the Land of Israel. The site, located in the path of a planned expansion of the city’s western industrial zone, was excavated ahead of the development led by the Shamir Engineering Group and the Bet Shemesh Economic Development Company.

The findings will be formally presented this week at the 17th “Discoveries in the Archaeology of Jerusalem and its Surroundings Conference,” hosted at the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel.

Excavation directors Ariel Shatil, Maayan Hamed, and Danny Benayoun of the IAA revealed that the settlement includes a public structure that likely served a ritual function. Within this building, a carefully preserved room held approximately 40 intact vessels, many of which were miniatures that appear to have been used for symbolic rather than practical purposes. The vessels were found precisely as they had been left nearly five millennia ago, abandoned during the waning days of the Early Bronze Age.

“It is fascinating to imagine the inhabitants who placed these pots and juglets here,” the archaeologists remarked. “Shortly after, they left this site forever. Although the precise events that led to this abandonment remain unknown, evidence of burning and the chaotic arrangement of fallen vessels suggest some sudden or disruptive event.”

The team plans to conduct laboratory analyses on the vessels’ residues to understand their original contents. Such testing could reveal whether they held oil, water, grain, or perhaps rarer substances, like exotic oils. These insights may further illuminate the lifestyle and rituals of this ancient community, offering a rare glimpse into a time when early urban centers were beginning to emerge in Israel.

“The size and design of this structure suggest it was no ordinary building,” said the site’s excavation leaders. “We know of almost no other public buildings from this period in Israel. This may indeed be one of the earliest temples discovered in the Judean Lowlands.”

Just beyond the temple-like structure, a field of large standing stones was found arranged in orderly rows. Dr. Yitzhak Paz, an Early Bronze Age specialist with the Israel Antiquities Authority, explained that the stones predate the enclosed building. “These standing stones likely represent an earlier phase of open cultic activity for the community, which later evolved into a more enclosed, restricted space,” Dr. Paz said. “This shift reflects a rise in social complexity at the site, marking an early step in urbanization in Israel.”

The excavation also uncovered two pottery kilns, among the oldest ever discovered in Israel, adding further evidence of advanced craftsmanship and trade during this formative period. According to researchers, these findings suggest a society on the cusp of urban development, where public and religious structures began to play central roles.

First discovered in 2021, the ancient settlement at Hurvat Husham has become a focal point for archaeologists seeking to understand the early roots of urbanization in Israel. Initial excavations by Marion Zindel and Natan Ben-Ari of the Israel Antiquities Authority uncovered evidence of the site’s significance, leading to an expanded dig over the past three years that has revealed an impressive array of structures and artifacts. Researchers now believe Hurvat Husham holds some of the earliest indicators of urban society in the region.

The Early Bronze Age, a transformative era in Israel’s history, saw dramatic shifts in the lifestyles and social structures of its inhabitants. Population growth surged, marking the emergence of hierarchical societies with organized political structures. By the period’s peak, urban centers had begun to emerge, marked by public buildings, fortifications, and specialized industries. Trade routes extended outward to regions like Egypt, Syria, Anatolia, and Mesopotamia, evidencing a growing web of regional connections.

“The Hurvat Husham site stands out not just for its scale but for what it tells us about the move from village to urban life,” said the excavation’s leaders. “Here, we see some of the first steps toward urban development, including a society beginning to organize in complex ways.”

Archaeologists note that within a few generations after Hurvat Husham was settled, larger fortified cities with palaces and public structures, like the nearby Tel Yarmuth, emerged. “The transition at Hurvat Husham offers a glimpse into the development of urban society in the Judean Lowlands,” researchers said, underscoring the settlement’s role as a bridge from village life to the organized cities that followed.

