At least six terrorists were eliminated in clashes between fighters of the 890th Paratrooper Battalion near Yarmouk, a refugee camp in southern Syria. According to the IDF, troops identified a terrorist squad in motion and engaged them, successfully striking the targets. No casualties were reported among the Israeli forces.

IDF forces operating in the buffer zone near the border triangle in the village of Koya on Tuesday morning identified several armed terrorists who were firing at them. The fighters returned fire, and an aircraft struck the terrorists, with a confirmed hit.

?عاجـــــــــــــــل وسط استمرار الصمت المطبق من حكومة الجولاني.. اطلاق نار كثيف من قبل قوات الإحتلال الإسرائيلي نحو منازل المواطنين أدى الى سقوط عدد من الشهداء والجرحى في قرية كويا بمنطقة حوض اليرموك غربي درعا. pic.twitter.com/ogLsBiBzds — AHMAD SLMAN (@1ahmadslman) March 25, 2025

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, mass displacement of civilians from Koya and neighboring villages is underway, as residents fear further military escalation.

According to Syrian reports, locals from the village ambushed the IDF force as it was leaving a nearby outpost and opened fire with small arms. They claim Israeli armored forces responded by firing shells, resulting in the deaths of several villagers. Reports vary on the number of casualties, ranging between five and nine.

A new outpost has been established on “Tel 720” in the area, serving as a base for paratrooper brigade forces conducting raids on former Syrian army positions and collecting weapons from nearby villages. Early Tuesday morning, Israeli warplanes targeted military assets remaining at Syrian military bases in Palmyra and T4, marking the second such strike in recent days.

قام جيش الاحتلال الصHيوني بقصف قريتي الحبيبة #كويّا الواقعة على ضفاف اليرموك بالقرب من الحدود مع أراضينا بالجولان المحتل، الحصيلة حتى الآن مقتل سبعة مدنيين وإصابة عدد كبير من أهالينا

نسأل الله الرحمة للشهداء والشفاء للجرحى والفرج لنا ولأهلنا في #غزة_تُباد

جرح واحد عدو واحد pic.twitter.com/0AgTo72Qip — براء (@Baraa9098) March 25, 2025

The SOHR reported Tuesday morning that four young men were killed, and several others were injured in artillery fire by Israeli forces on the village of Koya in the Yarmouk Basin.

According to the SOHR, the shelling came after an Israeli attempt to advance into the village from the Al-Wadi area. Clashes reportedly erupted between Israeli forces and local fighters, forcing the Israeli troops to withdraw.

Heavy fighting and bombardment are ongoing in the Al-Wadi area, accompanied by helicopter and drone activity over northern Koya. Israeli heavy vehicles have also been observed maneuvering within Israeli territory.

The Paratroopers’ 890th Battalion, also known as the Viper Battalion, is the IDF’s first paratrooper battalion. Established in 1950 by Yehuda Harari, it quickly became a leading combat force, gaining prominence as early as 1952. In 1954, the legendary Unit 101 was merged into the battalion, further enhancing its commando capabilities. For years, it was simply referred to within the IDF as “the battalion,” without having to specify its number.

