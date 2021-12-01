Photo Credit: NIAID / NIH
Two Israeli doctors at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv have become infected with the highly contagious COVID-19 variant, Omicron, identified last month in South Africa.
A hospital spokesperson confirmed Tuesday the new variant was detected in two doctors, including one who returned last week from a conference in London.
Both doctors were fully inoculated with two doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine plus a third, booster shot.
So far the two physicians are experiencing “mild” symptoms, the hospital said.
