Two Israeli doctors at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv have become infected with the highly contagious COVID-19 variant, Omicron, identified last month in South Africa.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed Tuesday the new variant was detected in two doctors, including one who returned last week from a conference in London.

Both doctors were fully inoculated with two doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine plus a third, booster shot.

So far the two physicians are experiencing “mild” symptoms, the hospital said.

