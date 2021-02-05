Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
US Embassy in Jerusalem

Among the many Senate votes held on Thursday night’s “vote-a-rama” marathon voting session was a decision on whether or not to establish funding which would maintain the US Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel’s capital. The vote was for establishing “a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to maintaining the US Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel.”

97 Senators voted in favor of the amendment introduced by Senators Jim Inhofe (R-OK) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN) (Inhofe Amdt. No. 786). Inhofe said they introduced the amendment to make sure the “U.S. Embassy to Israel remains in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.” But there were three votes that stood out like a sore thumb.

Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Tom Carper (D-DE) voted against the amendment.

