Among the many Senate votes held on Thursday night’s “vote-a-rama” marathon voting session was a decision on whether or not to establish funding which would maintain the US Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel’s capital. The vote was for establishing “a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to maintaining the US Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel.”

97 Senators voted in favor of the amendment introduced by Senators Jim Inhofe (R-OK) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN) (Inhofe Amdt. No. 786). Inhofe said they introduced the amendment to make sure the “U.S. Embassy to Israel remains in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.” But there were three votes that stood out like a sore thumb.

Pleased the Senate overwhelmingly passed the amendment @SenatorHagerty and I introduced to make sure the U.S. Embassy to Israel remains located in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. https://t.co/muXtApn8Gm — Sen. Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) February 5, 2021

Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Tom Carper (D-DE) voted against the amendment.

97-3, Senate agreed to Inhofe #SAmdt786 to #SConRes5; To establish a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to maintaining the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel. Rollcall Vote #30 https://t.co/SOmYJ3Dv4t — U.S. Senate Floor (@SenateFloor) February 5, 2021