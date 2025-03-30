Photo Credit: Palácio do Planalto, Brasilia / Wikimedia

US Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has announced he will force a vote on Monday on resolutions that would present a serious threat to the Israeli military, citing the “human rights crisis” faced by Gazans as a result of the war started by their own leadership.

Last week Sanders introduced seven resolutions aimed at blocking a new package that would include $8.8 billion package of arms sales to Israel.

“(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu has clearly violated US and international law in this brutal war, and we must end our complicity in the carnage,” Sanders said in a statement announcing the plan. “No humanitarian aid has entered Gaza in more than three and a half weeks since Israeli authorities announced a complete blockade – that’s no food, water, medicine, or fuel since the start of March.”

But Sanders chose not to add context to the accusations, including the reasons behind the halt in humanitarian aid and the lack of real “starvation” in Gaza. He also ignored the repeated refusals of the Hamas terrorist organization to release the remaining 59 hostages — of whom just 22 are believed to have survived — despite ongoing efforts by the US, Egypt and Qatar to broker a deal.

It’s not the first time Bernie Sanders has tried to help those who are intent upon annihilating Israel and its Jews. The Senate voted overwhelmingly in November to block three resolutions introduced by the anti-Israel senator that would have halted transfers of weapons approved by the Biden Administration.

The senator’s announcement on Thursday came after the House of Representatives overwhelmingly defeated two anti-Israel amendments to the DETERRENT Act, sponsored by anti-Israel Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

The legislation is aimed at increasing transparency of foreign funding to American colleges and universities.

Tlaib’s amendments would have required colleges and universities to disclose their investments in countries facing action from the International Court of Justice and/or the International Criminal Court, and to disclose donations from countries facing similar threats.

The International Court of Justice is still in the process of considering a lawsuit against Israel by the nation of South Africa, charging the Jewish State with committing genocide in Gaza.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of authorizing war crimes against Gazans.

Both amendments appeared tailored to target universities and colleges supporting the State of Israel while strengthening the international Boycott, Divest and Sanctions economic war against the Jewish State.

Just three lawmakers voted in favor of one of the amendments, and four voted for the second one.

The pro-Israel AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) organization praised the House for the rejection of Tlaib’s attempts to support Israel’s enemies.

