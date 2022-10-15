Photo Credit: courtesy, Judah Wohlgelernter

Ground was recently broken in the Midwood section of Brooklyn for a new, fully inclusive playground on Avenue S and East 16th Street.

The playground is to include “the latest innovative equipment set in a beautifully landscaped park, creating a city oasis,” according to Felder’s office. Features are to include ramped play equipment, loads of accessible swings, water sprinklers and sand play, a musical instrument ensemble and sporting areas.

Advertisement



Construction began on the new Kelly Park playground, accessible by car, train and bus, following a ceremony held by New York State Senator Simcha Felder and Brooklyn Borough Parks Commissioner Marty Maher.

“The cutting-edge playground will provide hours of play for children of all abilities and recreation for people of all ages,” Felder said in a statement.

“Fully inclusive playgrounds are long overdue. Years ago, when I began raising the topic of playgrounds with integrated play equipment to include children with special needs, I was met with a lot of discouragement. I promised myself that I would do everything I could to make it happen. All kids, regardless of their ability or disability, share the same need to play and be included, so it is gratifying to finally see that persistence pay off,” he added.

Felder secured a $10 million New York State grant- the largest grant ever secured by a single elected official – to fund the project.