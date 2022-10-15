Photo Credit: IsraAID / Yuval Tessone

An Israeli aid organization is helping Floridians clean up and recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian earlier this month.

The massive Category 4 hurricane caused major storm surges, flooding, and loss of life across the state before moving on to the Carolinas and Georgia. More than 100 people were killed in the destruction.

The IsraAID humanitarian aid organization has sent an Emergency Response Team to support recovery and cleanup efforts in affected communities.

An initial team of Israeli volunteers and disaster response experts is set to arrive Monday in Lee County, one of the hardest hit areas in Florida, joining up with teams from partner Team Rubicon, an international disaster response organization founded by US military veterans.

The teams will work closely with local authorities to assess the situation and identify communities and households in need of support, focusing on debris removal and cleanup.

“IsraAID has long-standing ties with communities across Florida, and has supported relief efforts after multiple previous hurricanes,” said IsraAID Emergency Operations Officer Karmit Berlinsky, who will lead the initial mission to Florida.

IsraAID US Chief Development Officer James Cohen grew up in Florida. “Cleaning up Hurricane Ian’s devastation will take the entire community’s participation,” Cohen noted, adding that “Floridians are strong.”