Photo Credit: courtesy, NYS Senator Simcha Felder

This past week, the New York State Senate passed legislation (S-1242) sponsored by Senator Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn) that protects New Yorkers from hefty “gotcha” fines for expired inspection stickers.

The law — if also passed by the Assembly — will require the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide drivers with advance notice of their upcoming annual vehicle inspection date requirement and provide a five-day grace period before a ticket may be issued.

Currently, the DMV does not provide any notice to motorists regarding their vehicle inspection. The parking fines for expired inspection sticker tickets contribute to over $565 million in revenue to NYC.

Under the new law, DMV would notify drivers via postal mail or e-mail thirty days before their vehicle inspection sticker is set to expire.

“For hardworking New Yorkers, these “gotcha” tickets are infuriating,” Felder said. “I am proud to continue my legacy that began with my first bill ever signed into law creating the five-minute grace period for parking meter tickets. New Yorkers are not a cash cow.”

After passing the bill for the third time in recent years, the Senate sent it to the Assembly, where it has previously stalled, and where it is not yet clear whether this time, finally, it will pass.

“Every business that expects payment from a customer sends an invoice and New Yorkers deserve no less from their government agencies,” Felder pointed out.

“Give people a fair warning, with a pinch of grace, and they will get it done without always reaching into their wallet first.”