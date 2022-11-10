Photo Credit: Pixabay
illustrative

Police gave the “all-clear” Wednesday afternoon shortly after a bomb threat forced an evacuation at the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County in Edison, New Jersey.

Advertisement

Police officers barred those who were evacuated from going to their cars until the search was completed.

Last week the FBI issued a “concrete threat” warning to synagogues across New Jersey; the alert was discontinued after a suspect was taken into custody.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleEpstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Drops Allegations Against Alan Dershowitz
Next articleJewish Pro-Israel Rep. Elaine Luria Loses Seat in Virginia
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...