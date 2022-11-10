Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police gave the “all-clear” Wednesday afternoon shortly after a bomb threat forced an evacuation at the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County in Edison, New Jersey.

All clear at JCC Middlesex County/EdisonYMCA afterbomb threat was emailed in. Building evacuated as law enforcement searched. I spoke w Exec Director: “Won’t stop for hate.” @jccmiddlesex @YmcaEdison @News12NJ @EdisonPolice #MoreAtFour on #News12NJ pic.twitter.com/MynLOSB4wq — Marci Rubin (@MarciRubinN12) November 9, 2022

Police officers barred those who were evacuated from going to their cars until the search was completed.

Last week the FBI issued a “concrete threat” warning to synagogues across New Jersey; the alert was discontinued after a suspect was taken into custody.